Honour for Tennis star Leander Paes by PC Chandra Group at Science City auditorium

Tennis star Leander Paes received the 32nd PC Chandra Puraskaar at the Science City auditorium here on Sunday evening.

“To be here today on this dias is a great honour to not just represent Bengal, the country, but to represent 1.4 billion Indians through seven Olympics and to bring the world record back home to India and Calcutta,” said Paes.

Instituted by the PC Chandra Group, the award recognises “exceptional achievements” to honour the legacy of founder Purna Chandra Chandra on his birth anniversary. The award carries a tax free honorarium of ₹20 lakh.

Since its inception in 1993, the award has recognised icons like chess player Viswanathan Anand, Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi, singer Asha Bhosle, cricketer Kapil Dev and cardiac surgeon Devi Shetty.

“It is our privilege to honour Leander Paes for his unmatched contributions to sport. The award recognises those who inspire greatness,” said Uday Kumar Chandra, managing director, PC Chandra Jewellers.