Holidays likely to stretch SIR to 45 days in Bengal, CEO to seek EC approval

The special intensive revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in Bengal is likely to stretch over 45 to 50 days as the office of the chief electoral officer (CEO) will propose additional time for the state since government offices will enjoy long holidays during the ensuing festive season.

“In Bihar, the SIR was a month-long exercise. In all likelihood, all other states will get the same window to complete the exercise. But the case in Bengal is different as it will have long holiday spells that will start at the end of September and continue till the fourth week of October,” said a source on the poll panel.

Sources said that although the possible dates for the SIR were yet to be declared, the Election Commission will hold a conference of all CEOs in the country in New Delhi on Wednesday, where the possible dates could be finalised for the exercise.

“It is clear that the EC will inform the CEOs about the possible dates of the SIR in different states during the conference. The Bengal CEO is expected to raise the issue of long holidays in the state and seek 15 to 20 extra days to complete the exercise,” said a source.

The sources said that state government offices would remain closed from September 26 to October 7 for Durga Puja and between October 18 and 28 because of Kali Puja and Chhat Puja.

“In October, there will be 11 working days in government offices. So, if the SIR starts after September 20, there will be only 16 working days till the end. It would not be enough to complete the SIR in the state. This is why Bengal will need additional time to complete the exercise,” said another source.

If the EC, sources said, wanted to complete the exercise within one month, like in Bihar, then the SIR should start from November 1.

But it will be too late as the Assembly elections are due next year. The entire exercise could be a lengthy one, as it would have enough time to file claims and objections after the draft list is published.

“Once the claims and objections are filed, the authorities would take at least 15 to 20 days to address all those questions to be raised by individuals and political parties before final electoral rolls are published,” explained an official.

Usually, final electoral rolls across the country are published on January 5 every year. If the schedule has to be maintained, the exercise will have to start sometime in September in Bengal so that the authorities get enough time to complete the exercise.

During the conference of the CEOs, the Bihar CEO will be given 30 minutes to share his experience on conducting the SIR in Bihar. All other CEOs will be given five minutes each to give a presentation on the preparedness of the SIR in their states.

“During his presentation, the Bengal CEO is likely to mention the long holiday spells in the state and seek additional time to complete the exercise,” said a source.