Holes in Sutandra death probe: Mother, Opposition tear into Bengal’s ‘lawlessness’

Police of the Asansol-Durgapur commissionerate have no answer to whether they interrogated the five youths travelling in the SUV, which allegedly tailed the car of Sutandra Chatterjee, a young event manager, on NH19 near Kanksa in West Burdwan, which caused her vehicle to crash, killing her, on Monday.

The police could not explain why the youths fled abandoning their car.

ADVERTISEMENT

The commissioner, Sunil Kumar Choudhury, also could not explain why empty liquor bottles and use-and-throw glasses were found inside the car.

“A hunt is on to trace them and action will be taken as per the law,” said commissioner Choudhury.

The forensic test reports of the two seized vehicles — Sutandra’s smashed-up vehicle and that of the youths — were yet to come.

Tanusree Chatterjee, the mother of Sutandra, alleged lawlessness in the state.

“Wherever such incidents are happening in the state, the police trying to hide something. Where is the safety and security of our women? What is the administration doing? Not one arrest yet,” said the bereaved mother.

Earlier in the day, the mother said if there had been proper police vigilance on the highway, the incident could have been averted.

She returned to Kanksa police station in the evening with her daughter’s remains, after came to know that the driver and the three companions of her daughter were detained by the police.

“They are like my sons. We know them well. Why are the police harassing them?”she asked.

Opposition parties have ripped into Trinamool’s governance after this death.

The BJP’s chief spokesperson for Bengal, Samik Bhattacharya, said hooligans were ruling Bengal.

“They (hooligans) have understood that the government is of the hooligans and by the hooligans. Such incidents will occur regularly,” said the Rajya Sabha member.

CPM state secretaryMd Salim claimed yet another woman was harassed and killed in the state after the RG Kar incident where a young doctor was brutally raped and murdered last August.

“This is yet another question mark on women’s safety in the state. There is no safety of the women because of the inaction of the police and the government,” he said, adding that the CPM’s local leaders visited the victim’s mother at Chandernagore.