His beats wowed Ravi Shankar, Zakir Hussain: Gokul first 'dhaaki' to win Padma Award

Eminent dhaaki Gokul Chandra Das, 57, one of the winners of this year's Padma Shri awards, saw the honour as a recognition of the traditional Indian percussion instrument — the dhaak.

The dhaak is an integral part of Bengal's culture and festivities.

The first "dhaaki" to receive the Padma award and break barriers by encouraging women to play the dhaak, dedicated the award to his guru, tabla maestro Tanmay Bose, who was the first to recognise his exceptional talent.

The Padma Shri is the fourth-highest civilian award in India, after the Bharat Ratna, the Padma Vibhushan and the Padma Bhushan. It recognises distinguished contributions to various spheres, including the arts, education, industry, literature, science, acting, medicine, social service and public affairs.

On Friday, Gokul's name appeared in the list of this year’s Padma awardees announced by the government.

“I feel humbled and honoured," Gokul said. "I think this award is actually a recognition for the dhaak and the generation of dhaakis (dhaak players), who have made the instrument an indispensable part of Bengal's culture."

Gokul, who received the news while performing at a show in New Delhi, dedicated the honour to Bose, saying: “As a disciple, I am indebted to my guru, who taught me the intricacies of taal and laya, and made me known to the world.”

Born into a family of dhaak players at Machhlandapur in North 24-Parganas district, Das began learning the instrument from his father, Matilal Chandra Das, at age four.

“I started playing the dhaak at the age of four under my father’s guidance. By six, I was performing at Durga Puja pavilions, perched on my uncle’s shoulder,” he said, adding he wanted to start an academy for dhaakis.

In 2004, he won the first prize at a statewide contest, “Dhaaki Samrat”.

It was here that Bose noticed his talent and provided him the “taalim” to refine his art.

“Guruji’s support inspired me to play the dhaak in a classical format and showcase my skill globally,” Gokul, who went on to perform with stalwarts such as Pandit Ravi Shankar and Ustad Zakir Hussain, said.

He has also trained around 400 women to play the dhaak. At least 90 women are in his team with 200 male players.

Gokul's guru Bose said Gokul "single-handedly brought the dhaak from Puja pavilions to the world of classical concerts".