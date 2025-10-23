Hill lesson: Self-love as worship in Darjeeling’s Newar Mha Puja tradition

Self-love is healthy, and it’s not a Gen Z realisation. The hills have known it all along.

The Newar community of the Gorkhas across Darjeeling seeks to uphold a unique tradition that involves the worship of the self.

The Mha (Me) Puja was organised by many Newari families of the Gorkhas across Darjeeling hills on Wednesday evening.

“Many members of the younger generation are not actually fully aware of this tradition and hence have stopped following it. We are trying to raise awareness among the Newar community about this tradition,” said Rupesh Pradhan, managing director, Mayukh Tea.

The decorated site of the Mha Puja

“The festival looks at honouring oneself,” Subin Pradhan, an architect from Kalimpong.

“Through this puja, community members perform rituals to honour their body, mind and soul, encouraging self-respect, mindfulness and inner purification,” added Subin.

The celebration is elaborate.

Each family member has a mandala drawn specifically for them. Mandalas are circular patterns made from rice flour, coloured powders and flower petals representing the universe and self at the centre.

“From what I have learnt the mandala represents the universe through us as individuals,” said Subin.

After the mandalas are made, an offering is made of rice, fruits, flowers, sweets etc. and oil lamps are lit.

The head of the family also performs rituals seeking for health, prosperity and protection of the family members.

This is followed by the traditional Mha bhoj.

The traditional food of the Newar commmuity comprises recipes such as batmas-alu-achar, bara, chhoila, beaten rice and aila.

“The Mha Puja celebration, however, is slowly losing its essence among the Newari community mostly settled in these region,” added Rupesh.

The Mha Puja also coincides with the Newar New Year. The community is marking the year 1146.

Bhai Tika

The Gorkha community is also preparing to celebrate Bhai Tika on Thursday, which is another elaborate affair. North Indians and Bengalis on the same day will celebrate Bhai Dooj and Bhai Phonta, respectively.

However, the Gorkha community rituals are different. Keeping with the traditions, the women start the ceremony by walking a circular path, where brothers form the nucleus, three times. As they walk on the boundary, they wet their path with water from a kalash (vessel), drawing an invisible magic circle to ward off death.

“The water boundary signifies protection from death for the brother,” said Madhu Bora, an elderly resident of Darjeeling. “After performing the pradakshina (the circular walk around the brother), the woman cracks a walnut that is supposed to symbolise the head of Yamraj. This is also done to protect the brother’s life from doom,” she added.

After the main ceremony, a tika is applied on the forehead of the brother by the sister.

This is followed by a feast, which contains the best of traditional dishes. The brothers, in turn, present gifts to sisters, formally ending the Bhai Tika celebrations.