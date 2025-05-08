Heritage walk, ride to Doka La to boost tourism, two new attraction spots introduced

The Sikkim tourism and civil aviation department on Wednesday introduced two new attractions for tourists, adventure enthusiasts and aficionados of history.

On one hand, the Gangtok Heritage Walk, a first-of-its kind initiative to take tourists on a journey across the state capital, was flagged off from Tashiling Secretariat in the city. On the other hand, a first bike ride to Doka La, one of the strategic areas of the mountain state that sits on the India-China border, was flagged off from Zero Point, a crossing in Gangtok.

Tshering Thendup Bhutia, the state minister for tourism, civil aviation, commerce and industries, launched both the events, which were organised at a time when the state was gearing up to celebrate its 50 years of statehood.

Sikkim merged with India in 1975. The state is preparing for the celebration and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also likely to visit the state during the event.

On Wednesday morning, minister Bhutia, along with officials of his department and the Indian Army, flagged off the bike ride to Doka La. The ride, he said, has been organised for the promotion of “battlefield tourism”.

“It is an important initiative to arrange bike rides to showcase the distinctive geographical and strategic attributes of Sikkim. Altogether, 161 riders from nine prominent riding clubs have joined the two-day expedition,” said a source.

“The tourism department is trying to highlight the potential of battlefield tourism as an emerging sector that integrates historical significance with adventure and scenic exploration,” the source added.

Doka La is known for its strategic importance as well as idyllic landscapes. In 2017, the area had hit the headlines because of the standoff between Indian and Chinese forces. It is near the tri-junction of Sikkim, Bhutan and Tibet.

Later, the minister also initiated the heritage walk in Gangtok from the secretariat. The walk covers prominent venues of cultural and historical importance, including Raj Bhavan and the Enchey Monastery, sources said.

“People visiting Gangtok can join the walk to know about the rich heritage and culture of the state, its history, and other information. This is an alternative way to explore Sikkim and have a better understanding of the state and its people,” said an official of the department.