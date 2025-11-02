Gour Banga University clarifies fee for certificates amid viral outrage over 'tatkal' charges

A recent video clip, which went viral on social media, drew ire as it purportedly showed authorities of the Gour Banga University (GBU) in Malda charging exorbitant fees for issuing certificates to students on an emergency basis.

The GBU clarified everything was above board.

ADVERTISEMENT

The video clip showed a woman in the controller of examinations (COE) office asking for ₹1,500 for same-day issuance of a certificate, stating that for ₹500, the certificate would be issued the next month.

The clip triggered widespread outrage following which the district administration sought a report from GBU.

Shaikh Ansar Ahamad, the additional district magistrate (education) of Malda, said: “We requested a report from the GBU, and they complied.”

“We are looking into the matter,” said Preeti Goyal, the Malda district magistrate.

GBU officials said the ₹1,500 fee was a “tatkal” charge applicable for issuing certificates within 72 working hours, whereas the standard fee of ₹500 applied to certificates issued within 20 working days.

The certificates issued against the fees include pass certificates of UG and PG courses, migration certificates and certificates issued for post-doctoral research and other courses.

"The fee structure was recommended by the finance department and approved by the university’s Executive Council in 2024,” said COE Biswarup Sarkar.

Sarkar said the woman in the video was not a permanent employee. "Also, her statement was misconstrued. She was asked to deliver the document next month against ₹500 before the Puja vacation. She meant the document could be delivered only when the varsity reopened after the vacation," he added.

GBU officials said charging additional fees for expedited services was standard practice across universities.