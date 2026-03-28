Gautam Deb joins Ram Navami celebrations in Siliguri, greets BJP leaders amid poll buzz

Gautam Deb, the Trinamool Congress candidate from the Siliguri Assembly seat and the city’s mayor, drew significant attention by joining Ram Navami festivities on Friday.

The senior Trinamool leader visited platforms set up by the Bangiya Hindu Mahamancha and Ram Sewa Samity at Mallaguri, the starting point of the Ram Navami procession earlier in the day.

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Dressed in a saffron turban with a red scarf draped over his shoulder, Deb actively participated in the celebrations. He waved a saffron flag, exchanged greetings with BJP leaders, distributed beverages among those present and joined in chanting “Jai Shri Ram” slogans.

Deb greeted Pravin Agarwal, treasurer of the BJP’s state committee, at the Mahamancha dais.

He then proceeded to the Samity’s venue, where he was welcomed by Arun Mondal, president of the BJP’s Siliguri (organisational) district committee, along with other leaders. Mondal presented him with a small idol of Ram, and the two shared a warm embrace.

“As a guardian of the city, we want to move forward in unity today, setting aside all differences,” Deb said, explaining his presence at the Ram Navami

celebrations.

Throughout the day, Deb attended nearly a dozen events organised by various groups across Siliguri.

Deb and other TMC leaders and supporters came across Shankar Ghosh, the sitting MLA and the BJP candidate for the seat, while moving along Hill Cart Road, a thoroughfare in the city.

Deb greeted Ghosh, seated on a dais, with “Jai Shri Ram” before continuing.

Ghosh also hit the streets and walked in a procession, chanting the slogan and waving a saffron flag.

The MLA later spoke sarcastically about Deb’s participation in light of the Assembly elections.

“It is good to see that he has finally shown his devotion to Lord Ram, though he has often criticised devotees in the past. I hope this faith continues even after the elections,” Ghosh remarked.

Political observers opined that Deb’s move was a part of his poll strategy.

“He is a seasoned politician and is well aware of Siliguri’s demography and the sentiments that pervade on Ram Navami across the city. That is why he actively joined the celebrations to drum up support,” said an observer.