Gamblers rough up Trinamool councillor of Alipurduar municipality for protesting illegal acts

Assault victim Partha Pratim Mondal, the councillor of ward 15, filed a complaint with Alipurduar police, police have arrested two persons and are in search of some others

Our Correspondent Published 24.06.25, 10:17 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

A Trinamool councillor of Alipurduar municipality was assaulted and verbally abused by gamblers on Sunday night as he protested against their illegal act and open consumption of liquor in his ward.

Assault victim Partha Pratim Mondal, the councillor of ward 15, filed a complaint with Alipurduar police. The police have arrested two persons and are in search of some others.

Sources said that around 11.30pm on Sunday, Mondal was at his home when he heard shouts from near the Kaljani riverbank, an area in his ward.

Accompanied by his cousin, the councillor went to the riverbank and saw of group of youths consuming liquor and gambling.

“Earlier, I had received complaints from some residents that this group resorts to public nuisance every night. So I asked them to leave the place. One of them attacked me and beat me up while others hurled abuses,”
said Mondal.

His cousin rushed help. Soon, some local Trinamool supporters rushed to the spot, prompting the gamblers to escape.

Mondal informed the police and filed a complaint, naming six persons. Police acted and nabbed two youths, Gopal Chakladar and Liton Chakladar.

On Monday afternoon, a group of residents from Mondal’s ward reached the local police station and staged a demonstration, demanding the arrest of all the accused. “We also want the police to take stern steps to stop such activities in the ward,” said a protester.

The police have initiated a probe and are searching for the four others, sources said.

