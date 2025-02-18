Four-year-old killed, mother critically injured in fatal road accident in Murshidabad

A four-year-old child was crushed to death on his way to preschool, while his mother sustained critical injuries in a road accident caused by two vehicles racing for dominance on Monday.

The incident occurred at Laxminarayanpur village near Kandi, Murshidabad district, around 7.30am.

A passenger car and a truck were recklessly trying to overtake each other on the Behrampore-Kandi state highway.

“The truck rammed into the car which then overturned. The car fell on a woman and her son who were walking along the road. Habibur Sheikh, 4, died on the spot, while his mother Hazera Begum, 26, was critically injured. She is battling for life at Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital,” said a source.

The accident triggered outrage among residents, who blocked the Behrampore-Kandi road from 8am to 9.30am, demanding speed-breakers and stricter traffic control. The blockade disrupted traffic, causing difficulties for students appearing for Madhyamik examinations.

The residents blamed the lack of speed-breakers for reckless driving, posing a serious threat to pedestrians.

Police assured residents of strict action against reckless motorists, after which the blockade was lifted.

Kandi police inspector-in-charge Mrinal Sinha said the car involved in the race had been seized, but the driver fled.