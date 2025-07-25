Four posing as plainclothes policemen rob trader of jewellery

Four criminals posing as plainclothes policemen snatched gold and diamond ornaments that a trader was wearing in Alipurduar town on Wednesday evening.

Paresh Saha, a wholesaler of food items and poultry feed, claimed he was robbed of jewellery worth around ₹5 lakh in his complaint with Alipurduar police.

Sources said Saha, who lives in ward 19 of the town, had hired an e-rickshaw to reach his shop in Chowpathi, a prominent crossing of the town, on Wednesday evening.

While he was seated in the e-rickshaw, two youths on a motorcycle intercepted the vehicle at Bhangapool area and started talking to the driver, saying they were cops. Soon, two others on a bike came and stopped nearby.

While two kept the driver engaged in talks, the other two also told Pal they were policemen and furnished "identity cards".

“They alleged that the trader was drunk and asked him why he was wearing gold and diamond ornaments. Suddenly, one of them put a handkerchief on the trader’s face. When he felt dizzy, they snatched three rings and a chain from him and fled the spot,” said a source.

The quartet, sources said, spoke in Hindi.

After a few minutes, when Saha came to his senses, he saw his jewellery was gone. The e-rickshaw driver claimed he didn’t see anything as the other two youths had engaged him in conversation.

“While talking to me, they threw a handkerchief at me and I lost my senses. They took away my ornaments. I hope the police arrest them soon,” said Saha.

Senior police officers confirmed that they received the complaint and started a probe.

"The police should intensify vigilance to prevent such incidents and nab the criminals,” said a resident.