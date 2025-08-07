Four held, Rs 14 lakh worth of gold and silver recovered in Falakata burglary case

Four persons have been arrested and gold and silver ornaments that were stolen from a house in Falakata in June were recovered from them.

The quartet was produced in a court here and remanded in judicial custody for 14 days.

Sources said Anupam Barman, a schoolteacher who lives in the Dulal Dokan area of Falakata, was away with his wife on June 5. Finding their house vacant, the thieves broke in and took away ornaments and other valuables.

Dulal Dokan is 41km from Alipurduar town. Barman filed a complaint at the Falakata police station.

The police first arrested Akhil Sha, a resident of Mathabhanga. From Akhil, the investigators came to know about Akash Sha, who owns a jewellery shop in Birpara.

“It was also found that Akhil had sold a portion of the stolen items to Akash and to Pappu Sahani, who is also from Birpara,” said a source.

Akash and Pappu were arrested. Pawan Roy, who is from Narshinghapur of Falakata, was arrested later.

The police recovered 76.17 grams of gold and 860.21 grams of silver. The cost of the recovered items is around ₹14 lakh, said sources in the police.