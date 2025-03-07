Four fish traders die in accident

Five persons died in two separate road accidents in Malda on Thursday.

Police sources said an e-rickshaw, which was heading to Kishan Mandi from Deotala under the jurisdiction of Gazole police station on NH512, was hit head-on by an unidentified vehicle.

Nizamuddin Sheikh, 33, Lalit Bhuimali, 60, and Altap Hossain, 42, who were in the three-wheeler, died on the spot. Samsuddin Sheikh, 60, succumbed to his injuries at Malda Medical College & Hospital.

The four were fish traders.

In another accident, a truck hit an earthmover and then rammed into a vehicle showroom at Narayanpur. Nurul Sheikh, 45, a watchman in the showroom, was hit by the truck that was laden with stone chips. He died on the spot.