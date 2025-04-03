Former BJP MP Arjun Singh gets interim verbal order from Calcutta High Court over police harassment

Calcutta High Court on Wednesday issued an interim verbal order barring coercive measures against former BJP MP Arjun Singh till the hearing of his petition filed over alleged police harassment in connection with firing near his residence in Bhatpara on March 26.

The court of Justice Jay Sengupta is likely to hear the petition on Thursday, but the judge issued the interim order verbally on Wednesday, providing Singh momentary respite in the wake of an arrest warrant issued by a lower court in Barrackpore on Tuesday.

The arrest warrant was issued after Singh ignored two summonses issued by Jagatdal police in the wake of firing during a clash between two groups of jute mill workers, loyal to him and his rival TMC MLA Somenath Shyam Ichini, on the night of March 26. Singh moved Calcutta High Court demanding the quashing of the proceedings drawn against him and the arrest warrant against him by Jagatdal police.

On Tuesday, he had moved an anticipatory bail plea, apprehending arrest in the same case. Because of a cease-work call by lawyers, the petition could not come up for hearing. On Tuesday afternoon, the arrest warrant was issued.

Singh said: “I was compelled to take the support of law as the state government left no stone unturned to arrest me.”

MLA Shyam said: “His respite will not last long.”

Additional reporting by Subhasish Chaudhuri