Forest entry fee waiver hits earnings of villagers: Self-help groups of artistes and traders affected

The forest department’s waiver of fees collected from tourists and vehicles entering reserve forests has cast a shadow over the earnings of over 550 self-help groups (SHGs) in north Bengal.

While a section of SHG members would sell handicrafts to tourists, others would sing and dance to entertain the visitors.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The forest department would include the charge of our performance in the entry fees, which would be paid to us after the performance. It was a regular source of earnings for us. Now that the entry fee has been done away with, most of us are left with no other option but to work as day wage labourers,” said Ram Oraon, a folk artist associated with a SHG at Murti on the fringes of the Gorumara National Park in Jalpaiguri district.

After the abolition of the entry fees, the forest department is just issuing passes to stop unrestricted access to

the forests.

North Bengal has around 560 SHGs which have people dwelling near the forests as members. “At least 5,000 people used to earn a living by selling handicrafts or through cultural performances,” said a forest department officer.

Pampa Sen, who is based in Lataguri and makes handicrafts, is also concerned over the waiver of the entry fees. Pampa, like many others, used to sell handicrafts near the ticket counters and at the venues where the cultural troupes would perform.

“Sale of entry tickets has stopped and the troupes are no longer performing at the designated locations. We have to scout for buyers. These locations were beneficial for us and we used to make decent earnings. Many like are scouting for alternative options now,” she said.

Some others like Munita Oraon, who used to sing traditional songs to entertain tourists during the forest safaris, have already started working as a day wage labourer.

“I will have to earn money to run my family. These days, I am working at a construction site as I have no inkling when we will be able to perform again,” she said.

Dwijapratim Sen, the divisional forest officer of the Gorumara Wildlife Division, said the higher echelons were informed about the plight of the SHG members.

“We have informed our senior officers about the problems faced by SHG members and sought suggestions as to how alternative arrangements can be made so that they continue to earn by selling handicrafts or through cultural performances,” said Sen.