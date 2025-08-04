Monsoon gains strength: IMD warns of heavy rain in north and south Bengal till August 10

West Bengal is bracing for another spell of intense monsoon activity, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall across both north and south Bengal till August 10.

The monsoon trough, now active at mean sea level, runs through Amritsar, Dehradun, Shahjahanpur, Valmiki Nagar, Chapra, Jalpaiguri and extends east-northeastwards into Arunachal Pradesh — setting the stage for a wet and stormy week ahead in Bengal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The IMD attributed the anticipated deluge to the prevailing meteorological conditions, including strong moisture incursion into the region.

As a result, widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy showers is expected to lash north Bengal districts over the next several days.

In the past 24 hours, light to moderate rainfall was recorded across most parts of the state, with heavier downpours in Nadia and East Medinipur districts in south Bengal and over Cooch Behar in north Bengal.

The forecast for north Bengal indicates a persistent wet spell, particularly from August 4 to August 10.

Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rain (ranging from 7 to 20 cm) on multiple days.

North Dinajpur may also see isolated heavy showers on August 4 and 7. Malda and South Dinajpur have been included in the warning list for August 7 as well.

The met office has flagged a series of likely impacts for north Bengal, including waterlogging in low-lying areas and underpasses, and the risk of landslides in the hilly districts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong.

There is also the potential for a rise in the water levels of rivers such as the Teesta, Torsha, Jaldhaka, and Raidak.

People are advised to restrict travel and regulate tourism activity in hilly regions.

South Bengal, too, is expected to remain under the grip of active monsoon conditions.

On August 4, East Bardhaman, Birbhum and Nadia districts may receive heavy rainfall (7–11 cm) at one or two locations.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30–40 kmph) are also likely across all districts of south Bengal.

The stormy weather will continue through August 5, with thunderstorms and gusty winds forecast for Bardhaman, Birbhum, Murshidabad, Nadia and the 24 Parganas.

The rain is expected to intensify again on August 6 and 7, with heavy showers predicted in North and South 24 Parganas, East Bardhaman, Nadia, East and West Medinipur, Bankura and Murshidabad.