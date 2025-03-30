MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Flights from Calcutta to Bangkok operate fully after earthquake but visitor hesitation lingers

'The streets near my apartment were near-empty, with few people and even fewer vehicles out. Most are staying home and are apprehensive about the possible aftershocks,' said Sanjay Chaubey, a businessman from Calcutta who is in Bangkok for the last few weeks

Sanjay Mandal Published 30.03.25, 06:21 AM
Rescue personnel work at the site of a building that collapsed, following a strong earthquake, in Bangkok, Thailand, March 29, 2025.

Rescue personnel work at the site of a building that collapsed, following a strong earthquake, in Bangkok, Thailand, March 29, 2025. Reuters

Bangkok started limping back to normal life a day after an earthquake jolted Thailand and Myanmar, but its streets and shopping malls had few people, said those visiting the city from Calcutta.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand said things had returned to normal. Flights from Calcutta to Thailand went mostly full, said airport sources. However, tour operators said there were apprehensions among a section in the city that is deferring their trips to Thailand.

“The streets near my apartment were near-empty, with few people and even fewer vehicles out. Most are staying home and are apprehensive about the possible aftershocks,” said Sanjay Chaubey, a businessman from Calcutta who is in Bangkok for the last few weeks.

Sanjay, a resident of Alipore, has been staying in a service apartment at Sukhumvit Soi 20 for the past three weeks for work.

On Friday, Sanjay and his wife Sulochana were walking on a bridge connecting two shopping malls at Pratunam, when it started shaking.

“Till Saturday evening, there has been no aftershocks,” he said. “However, there was great panic on Friday night. People were queuing up at convenience stores to buy supplies.”

Chaubey said he went to a store on Friday evening where there is usually a queue of three or four people in front of each counter. “There are four counters and on Friday, at least 40 people were standing in front of each one,” he said.

The Thailand tourism authority said in a statement on Saturday: “Following the earthquake on March 28, 2025, the situation has now returned to normal. Businesses have resumed operations, and tourist attractions as well as various convention centres are open as usual.”

“However, periodic assessments will continue to be conducted to ensure maximum safety,” it said.

Another Calcutta resident now in Bangkok said the Central Silom Complex at Si Lom was open as usual on Saturday. But there were fewer visitors than other days.

Calcutta airport authorities said all flights between Thailand and Calcutta operated on Saturday.

Naresh Parnani, who runs a silverware store in New Market, said he had planned to go on a five-day trip to Thailand with his family on Monday.

“Seeing the situation, I have decided to defer the visit. The hotels in Thailand were extremely helpful and said they would rebook us with no extra fee,” said Parnani.

Tour operators said there were a few cancellations and most travellers were going ahead with their visits.

