MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 12 June 2025

Five persons arrested with explosive materials from Bengal's Budge Budge

Three bikes that were used to transport the explosive substances have also been impounded from the area

PTI Published 12.06.25, 02:50 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock

Five persons were arrested with explosive materials from Budge Budge in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district, police said on Thursday.

Three bikes that were used to transport the explosive substances have also been impounded from the area at around 8.45 pm on Wednesday, a police statement said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The seized explosive materials include sodium powder, aluminium powder, phosphorous dust, red sulphur and iron dust, and these are used for making bombs, it said.

Also Read

Further investigation is underway.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Budge Budge Explosives
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Ahmedabad Air India crash: Focus shifts to death toll as disaster-response teams scurry

At least 30 bodies extricated from debris, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport resumes operations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Keir Starmer express shock and anguish, helplines activated
An injured being taken for treatment after a London-bound Air India plane crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport, Thursday, June 12, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

At least 30 bodies recovered from site of India air crash. More people were trapped inside

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT