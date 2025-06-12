WB schools

School Shutdown in Bengal - Govt Issues Fresh Order as Heatwave Hits Multiple Districts

Our Correspondent
Posted on 12 Jun 2025
12:22 PM

File Image

Summary
With relentless heat waves battering several districts of West Bengal, the state school education department has announced a two-day closure for all government, government-aided/sponsored, primary, upper primary, secondary, and higher-secondary schools across the state, excluding the hill regions.
The move follows a series of complaints from districts, where several primary students reportedly fell ill while attending classes in the intense heat.

With relentless heat waves battering several districts of West Bengal, the state school education department has announced a two-day closure for all government, government-aided/sponsored, primary, upper primary, secondary, and higher-secondary schools across the state, excluding the hill regions. The decision, aimed at safeguarding students amid soaring temperatures, was also shared by Education Minister Bratya Basu on Thursday via social media.

NEET PG 2025 - NBEMS Issues Notice Regarding Exam City, Publishes New List for Selection!
NEET PG 2025 - NBEMS Issues Notice Regarding Exam City, Publishes New List for Selection!

According to his post, on June 13 and 14, all primary, upper primary, secondary, and higher secondary schools in the state will remain closed due to extreme weather conditions. The minister also directed the respective education boards and councils to take prompt and appropriate steps in this regard.

The move follows a series of complaints from districts like Purulia, Bankura, and East Midnapore, where several primary students reportedly fell ill while attending classes in the intense heat. The West Bengal Board of Primary Education promptly sent a letter to the government, requesting an urgent review of the situation.

AP PGCET Answer Key 2025 Published for June 9 Exam - Check Objection Submission Steps
AP PGCET Answer Key 2025 Published for June 9 Exam - Check Objection Submission Steps

In the notice regarding the closure of schools, the West Bengal School Education Department stated, “Considering the prevailing heat wave situation, as reported from some districts, the competent authority has decided to keep teaching-learning activities suspended in all the Govt. Aided/Sponsored, Primary, Upper Primary, Secondary, Higher Secondary, Educational institutions in the state (except hill areas) on 13.06.25 & 14.06.25.”

While monsoon showers have already arrived in parts of North Bengal, South Bengal continues to reel under blistering temperatures, making the decision for temporary school closures a much-needed relief for thousands of students and parents alike.

Last updated on 12 Jun 2025
13:06 PM
WB schools WB School Education Department Heatwave Summer
