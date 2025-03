A fire broke out in a CESC warehouse at 28, Jheel Road on Monday afternoon. Two fire tenders arrived at the spot and doused the flames within two hours.

Police said no one was injured. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Investigations are on.

ADVERTISEMENT

Body found

A man’s body was found floating in a pond on Kalikinkar Road at Shilpara on Monday afternoon, police said.

The 35-year-old man was taken to Vidyasagar State General Hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.