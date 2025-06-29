Finger at EC and police: Salim meets Tamanna Khatun's parents, 4 more held for murder

CPM state secretary Md Salim on Saturday held the Election Commission, the returning officer of the Kaliganj by-election, police and the Nadia district administration collectively responsible for the death of 11-year-old Tamanna Khatun, who had been killed in a bomb attack allegedly carried out by a group of Trinamool Congress activists.

Speaking at a public meeting in Plassey, Nadia, Salim accused the authorities of criminal negligence. The CPM held the meeting to protest the murder of the Class IV student, who was from nearby Molandi village, on June 23.

ADVERTISEMENT

Salim made the charge hours after the police had arrested four more persons named in the FIR.

“Before and during the Kaliganj by-election, several complaints had been lodged with the police, the Election Commission and the returning officer about bomb threats in Molandi. But no action was taken from either end. Specific complaints were lodged on the day of the election as well. Yet, they remained silent. So they are all responsible (for the murder),” Salim said.

He said the alleged police inaction emboldened “the Trinamool goons” and led to a culture of impunity.

“It is because of the indulgence of the police that several lives are being lost across Bengal,” Salim said.

Questioning the role of law enforcement, he added: “When the counting was going on, how could a rally be allowed in Molandi? The police had definite input from the village. Nevertheless, they allowed the rally. The rally was a cover to throw bombs. In no way could anyone have entered the girl’s home located at the end of a narrow by-lane where leading a rally is practically impossible.”

The CPM leader accused the police of ignoring direct complaints made by residents about bomb threats issued by local Trinamool supporters.

“The police did nothing when they should have arrested the TMC goons who unleashed terror even before the bypoll. They should have recovered bombs and arms that have taken the lives of many children across the state,” he said.

“Our anger is towards the police, who always indulge those who killed Tamanna. It is because of their inefficiency and support that Trinamool beasts dared to kill innocent girls like Tamanna across the state. It is with our money that the uniforms, vehicles and arms of the police are bought. Yet, they side with goons, and innocent children like Tamanna get killed. It is a mystery to us what benefit the EC in Delhi or the senior officers like DM, ADM, SP and the returning officer are gaining by appeasing Mamata Banerjee, who has no regard for the law,” Salim said.

He accused chief minister Mamata Banerjee of colluding with the RSS to turn a section of Muslims into “criminals” to be used by Trinamool to win elections.

The CPM leader also supported the demand raised by Tamanna’s mother, Sabina Sheikh, to sanitise the village and recover hidden stockpiles of arms allegedly kept at the residences of several TMC supporters.

Salim, accompanied by CPM leaders Minakshi Mukherjee, Alokesh Das, Sumit De, Meghlal Sheikh, Ramchandra Dom and Tanmoy Bhattacharya, met the bereaved parents, Sabina and Hossain Sheikh, at their home.

Sabina told the leaders that her daughter was killed because the family supported the CPM and urged Salim to stand by her in her pursuit of justice.

The police on Saturday arrested two more individuals in connection with the bomb attack. Gawal Sheikh, the booth committee president of Trinamool, and his son Bimal Sheikh were arrested from a hideout in Katwa, East Burdwan, according to the additional SP (rural) of Krishnanagar police district, Uttam Ghosh.

Both were named in the FIR lodged by Sabina.

Prior to Saturday’s arrest, on Friday night, two other accused — Habibul Sheikh (alias Rahibul) and Nabab Sheikh — were arrested from Chourigacha village near Behrampore in Murshidabad district.

With the latest arrests, a total of nine persons have been apprehended so far. Twenty-four persons were named in the FIR registered at the Kaliganj police station. Police sources said raids were going on in Nadia, East Burdwan and Murshidabad districts based on mobile network locations of the remaining suspects.

The girl died when Trinamool supporters were taking out a victory procession after the bypoll results were out.

However, Sabina continued to claim that several accused persons were “roaming freely” and continued to threaten her.

“Police know where they are hiding. But it is mysterious that they are showing little

urgency to arrest them,” Sabina said.