Fight real battle, former BJP Bengal president Dilip Ghosh tells party and questions organisation's credibility

Former BJP Bengal president Dilip Ghosh on Thursday lambasted the party’s state leadership, questioning their credibility in strengthening the party’s organisation in the state.

Ghosh’s attack on his party colleagues came amid strong criticism from a large section of the saffron camp over his visit on Wednesday to Digha’s Jagannath Dham and his cordial meeting with chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

“Now MLAs are leaving the party, the number of MPs is going down, and leaders are losing influence even at the panchayat level. Why has this situation arisen? To those questioning me over my Digha visit, I also ask — why is the BJP falling behind in Bengal?” Ghosh asked while standing on the premises of Jagannath Dham in Digha on Thursday morning. “Why did 14 MLAs leave the party?” Ghosh asked.

Before questioning the credibility of the current party leadership, Ghosh pointed out that during his tenure as state president, the BJP had won 18 Lok Sabha seats and 77 Assembly seats.

Ghosh, along with his newlywed wife Rinku, visited Jagannath Dham on Wednesday, shortly after the shrine was opened to the public by Mamata.

A video of Ghosh meeting Mamata quickly went viral on social media, leaving the BJP leadership in unprecedented discomfiture.

The state BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar later stated that the party did not endorse Ghosh’s act of visiting the temple on its consecration day.

Though the leader of the Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, did not publicly comment, a source said he was disappointed and annoyed by Ghosh’s visit, especially since Adhikari had convened a Sanatani Sammelan in Contai on the same day to counter Mamata’s consecration event.

Many leaders, including BJP MP Soumitra Khan, strongly criticised Ghosh’s actions, sparking speculation that he might join the TMC. However, Ghosh cleared that he would not leave the party.

“Some people have created a controversy out of habit. What’s amusing is that many are upset because I went to pray to god, especially some within my own party,” he said.

“To them I say, don’t be disheartened. If you really want to advance the BJP in Bengal, then fight the real battle,” he added.

Though Ghosh did not name Suvendu Adhikari or Soumitra Khan, he strongly criticised those who joined the BJP from the TMC and are now attacking him for visiting the temple.

“Those who grew up under Mamata’s protective shadow and later joined the BJP — and are now enjoying the benefits — Dilip Ghosh won’t take lessons from them. Dilip Ghosh knows how to fight,” he said.

Giving instances of courtesy in politics, Ghosh cited former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and current Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foreign visits, including to Pakistan. He emphasised how they did not hesitate to strike back militarily when necessary against Pakistan.

“Will I not attend my neighbour’s wedding just because he’s a TMC leader? Dilip Ghosh doesn’t believe in such dirty and petty politics. If my son-in-law is from another party, does it mean I shouldn’t visit his house? Those introducing this toxic culture into the BJP don’t understand the party at all,” said Ghosh.