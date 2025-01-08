Fencing work on; BSF hopeful of resolving differences with BGB in flag meetings: Officials

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining border domination along the Indo-Bangladesh boundary, asserting that recent differences with the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) would be resolved through flag meetings.

BSF officials said the construction of a barbed wire fence along the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal's Malda district has resumed peacefully, after a temporary halt following objections from the BGB.

"Area domination is on and the BSF is diligently guarding the borders. From time to time, there are differences at the ground level, but those issues will be resolved in flag meetings," Ravi Gandhi, Additional Director General (ADG) of the BSF's Eastern Command, told PTI.

Fencing work in Sukdevpur area of Malda's Kaliachak III block was briefly paused on Monday after the BGB claimed it was being conducted on Bangladeshi territory. However, the issue was resolved through discussions, and construction resumed without further disruptions on Tuesday.

"Fencing work is now progressing without issues. The misunderstanding at the ground level among BGB troopers and commanders has been sorted out," ADG Gandhi said on Tuesday.

In response to reports in a section of the Bangladeshi press alleging that the BGB had taken control of a 5-km stretch of Indian land along the International Border (IB), the BSF on Tuesday dismissed the claims as "baseless and irresponsible." "The area in question is on the Indian side, in Ranghat village of Bagda block, North 24 Parganas district," a BSF statement said.

"The IB runs along the Kodaliya River, demarcated by reference pillars on both sides. The duty pattern of the BSF has remained unchanged for decades." The BSF also refuted claims that BGB personnel had started 24-hour patrolling the area using motorised boats and ATVs.

"These reports are concocted. Both forces continue their duties on respective sides of the IB," the statement read.

BSF officials reiterated that the situation is peaceful and the fencing work is progressing as planned, as part of India's ongoing efforts to secure its boundaries and curb cross-border smuggling and infiltration.

