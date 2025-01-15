Fence hurdle for house claimants: Beneficiaries near border forced to wait

Mafizul Haque, a resident of Bangalpara village located in the Sadar block of Jalpaiguri district, received ₹60,000 from the state government last month to construct a “pucca” house as part of the Banglar Bari scheme.

However, unlike lakhs of beneficiaries across Bengal who have started building their houses, he could not.

ADVERTISEMENT

The reason: he lives on land located beyond the barbed-wire fences, within 150 yards of the Zero Line of the India-Bangladesh border.

“After the money came to my bank account, I asked the BSF to allow me to bring construction materials on my land through the border gate. I was told to wait for some time," Mafizul, who has been living in a hutment for decades, said.

"Nowadays, the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) is raising objections even on the installation of fences,” he said, implying that he did not know how long he would have to wait.

“Considering the present state of affairs at the border, we doubt if we would be able to build houses on our land as it is beyond the fences. The BSF guards the fences. We fear that even if the BSF allows us to build our houses, the BGB may ask to dismantle the construction,” said another villager.

Over the past couple of weeks, the BGB has opposed the installation of fences in some unfenced stretches in Malda, South Dinajpur and Cooch Behar.

“These villagers are concerned that without construction work, they won't get the next installment (₹60,000 again) of the housing scheme. Some fear their names may be struck off from the beneficiary list,” said Samiul Haque, a member of the Nagar Berubari panchayat under which Bangalpara falls.

Villagers have approached the block administration.

On Monday, Sadar block BDO Mihir Karmakar visited the area.

“We understand their problem and are mulling on a proposal to shift these families to land within the fences...,” the BDO said.

According to villager Mafidul Haque, around 50 residents of villages like Hindupara, Khekirdanga, Sepoypara, Antupara, and Khudipara received money under the housing scheme, but as there are no fences along the border near these hamlets, the BSF did not allow them to carry construction materials.

“Our land is not along the 150-yard stretch… but there are no fences along the border in our villages. That is why, it seems, the BSF is apprehensive that there might be objections from BGB, which can eventually escalate tension like Sukdebpur in Malda,” said Mafidul.

BDO Karmakar spoke to them and the BSF.

He said the block administration would issue permission letters to each of them which they could show the BSF while carrying construction materials to their land.

“We hope they will not face any problem to build the houses. We are in touch with the BSF so that the villagers do not face any inconvenience,” said the BDO.