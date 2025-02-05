Fake CBI officer held for cash con

Cooch Behar police have arrested a person from Andhra Pradesh for tricking the savings off a retired schoolteacher by impersonating a CBI officer.

Pilla Nani, 33, was nabbed by a team at the cybercrime police station of Cooch Behar last week from Visakhapatnam.

Dyutiman Bhattacharya, the district police chief, said that on January 8, the retired schoolteacher of Madanmohanpara, a locality in Bhanukumari under Boxirhat police station of Cooch Behar, got a video call.

“A person introduced himself as a CBI officer and said the retired teacher’s name had cropped up in a money laundering case. The elderly person got panicky. The caller persuaded him to transfer ₹2.05 lakh to a bank account,” said Bhattacharya.

“Eventually, the teacher realised he had been cheated and informed us,” he added.

Cybercrime police began a probe.

“We gathered details of the bank account where money was transferred.... A team was sent to Visakhapatnam and they nabbed the person who duped the teacher,” said the SP.

The accused was brought to Cooch Behar on Monday on a three-day transit remand for interrogation.

Firearm seized

Acting on a tip-off, Boxirhat police arrested a person from Taraganj bridge with a firearm and four rounds of live cartridges on Tuesday.