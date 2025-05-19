MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Explosion destroys walls of apartment at Titagarh near Kolkata rented by TMC councillor

The incident happened in the congested ward 4 of Titagrah Municipality in North 24 Parganas district, triggering panic in the area

PTI Published 19.05.25, 12:50 PM

An explosion blew off the walls of a flat in Titagarh near Kolkata on Monday morning, police said.

The incident happened in the congested ward 4 of Titagrah Municipality in North 24 Parganas district, triggering panic in the area, they said.

Initial probe revealed that the flat was taken on rent by local TMC councillor Arman Mondal, they added.

"There was nobody inside the flat when the blast took place. Though nobody was injured, the walls of the flat were blown off as a result of the blast. It seems that the blast happened due to some explosives kept inside the flat. We have started an investigation," a police officer said.

A shanty beside the apartment was damaged as concrete debris fell on it following the explosion, he said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

