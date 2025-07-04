10-year-old Tamanna Khatun's parents knock on HC door for 'independent investigtaion'

The parents of 10-year-old Tamanna Khatun, who was killed when a bomb was thrown at her from a violent Trinamool victory rally after Kaliganj bypoll results were announced on June 23, came to Calcutta High Court on Thursday for affirmation of a case seeking "independent investigation" into their daughter's death.

According to norms, cases need to be affirmed before they are filed in the appropriate section of a high court.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tamanna's father Hossain Sheikh said they believed that Bengal police or any state agency would not investigate the matter properly.

Tamanna's mother Sabina said: "We are receiving threat calls regularly. Ask the chief minister why we had to come here (to the high court in Calcutta) from our village Molandi in Nadia."

Though the parents did not say whether they had been demanding a CBI probe into the murder of their daughter, lawyers handling the case hinted that they might seek a "probe by an independent agency and it may be the CBI".

Villagers in Molandi, which is in Plassey block and a part of the Kaliganj Assembly constituency, also said they had no faith in the state police.

They said they believed that the police were biased towards the Trinamool-affiliated accused.

"How can we trust the police? Shortly after Tamanna's brutal murder, the superintendent of police, Krishnanagar police district, publicly said that a splinter accidentally killed her. The same police officer in his report to the Election Commission said an explosion at Molandi was the reason for the girl's death. Two versions within a couple of 24 hours. After this, is there any reason to trust the police? We want an independent inquiry," said a villager on Thursday.

In its report to the EC on June 23, the SP had stated: "...shortly after reports of the electoral lead by the TMC candidate in the 80 Kaliganj AC By-election, a group of miscreants reportedly engaged in a celebratory procession during which crude bombs were hurled, allegedly to assert dominance over rival factions. One such bomb tragically resulted in the death of Tamanna Khatun, daughter of Hossain Sk of Molandi Belepara."

Since Tamanna's death, several bombs have been recovered at Molandi from the vicinity of Trinamool leaders and workers, including Anowar Sheikh, an accused named in Sabina's FIR. Anowar is the brother of Trinamool booth committee president and prime accused, Gawal Sheikh. Currently, they are under arrest.

On Wednesday, members of the bomb disposal squad neutralised 38 socket bombs found in the village on Tuesday and Wednesday. Villagers have demanded that the Molandi be made "bomb-free".