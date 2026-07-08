Suvendu pulls off Baruipur outreach: CM’s thrust on winning trust of victim’s kin, prompt action

Chief minister Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday took three major steps in dealing with the Baruipur rape-and-murder case which apparently contrasted with those of his predecessor, Mamata Banerjee.

The Baruipur incident, where a 12-year-old girl was allegedly abducted, raped and murdered, and her body found in a sack on Sunday, is the first major test for Suvendu, and all eyes are on how his two-month-old BJP state government handles it.

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Sources said the first and most important step Suvendu took was to put his best foot forward by taking the victim’s family into confidence, and he apparently succeeded.

“I do not think any chief minister or home minister in the past has listened to the grievances of a victim’s family in this manner or has spoken to them (for such a long time). I believe this is my duty. Just because others may not have done it does not mean I will not,” said Suvendu after meeting the victim’s family.

In the 2024 RG Kar rape and murder of a junior doctor, Mamata met bereaved family members, but could not win their trust, creating an opportunity for the Opposition to intensify the movement against her government. In the case of the Baruipur incident, however, the family members, after meeting Suvendu, publicly said they felt assured of action and reposed confidence in the chief minister and his government.

“He assured us of justice, and we are satisfied. He assured us of capital punishment for the accused and other steps,” said one of the victim’s family members.

The family members urged for a police outpost, and the chief minister assured them it would come up within seven days, even if it meant starting out of a rented

accommodation.

In various incidents of atrocities against women during the Trinamool regime, starting from Park Street and Katwa incidents in 2012, Kamduni in 2013, Hanskhali in 2022, to RG Kar in 2024, Mamata’s initial comments sparked discontent.

“I met nearly 10 members of the victim’s family, including her parents. They expressed their faith in the government, the chief minister and the police. I consider that to be our biggest achievement,” said Suvendu.

Second, aware that lack of immediate visible action by the previous government in such cases attracted flak, Suvendu said he had already given the DGP 72 hours to submit a report. After receiving it, he would take strong action if any lapses were found on the part of the police, he said.

“I have given the DGP 72 hours to submit a report in accordance with the prescribed administrative procedure. After receiving the report, we will take whatever administrative action is necessary. If even one per cent negligence on the part of our personnel is found, strict action will be taken against those responsible,” said the chief minister.

“After assuming office as chief minister, I suspended three senior IPS officers in connection with the RG Kar case. Our message in this case is equally clear,” he added.

The third step was speaking to public representatives from the BJP and the Opposition. He met local MP Saayoni Ghosh and MLA and former Speaker Biman Banerjee, as well as three BJP MLAs.

He said he had shared the developments of the investigation with all of them.

“MP Saayoni Ghosh met me, as did MLA and former Speaker Biman Banerjee. I had one-on-one discussions with them. I will not disclose the details of those conversations publicly, but I believe they are satisfied,” said Suvendu.

During the Trinamool regime, a charge levelled against the Mamata government was its reluctance to speak to Opposition MLAs, especially during such incidents that posed challenge for the government. Suvendu did the opposite.

After the meeting, Banerjee told The Telegraph: “The chief minister briefed us about the incident and the progress of the investigation so far. What he told us appeared to be going in the right direction.”

Some felt the chief minister could have avoided the mention of compensation during his visit to the home of the rape and murdered child. Although Suvendu did not mention any amount, he said he had spoken to the victim’s family on the issue.

“Regarding compensation and government assistance, we left the matter to the two families (Suvendu spoke separately to the kin of the youth lynched by a mob after the discovery of the girl's body). They conveyed certain requests to me. I will return within a week and visit both families,” Suvendu said.

In response, CPM veteran Sujan Chakraborty said: “The previous chief minister used to openly offer financial compensation to the victims’ families whenever such incidents took place. I’m not sure if the current chief minister meant financial compensation (in this case). I can say the real compensation should be justice.”