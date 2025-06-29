Eastern Railway team inspects toy train safety, suggests upgrades for monsoon readiness

A six-member team of the Eastern Railway inspected the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway’s toy train service on Friday, with focus on the safety measures and operational practices of the mountain railway.

Sources in the DHR, headquartered in Kurseong, said the team led by officials of the senior administrative grade of the railway conducted the inspection and checked the safety measures being followed during the operation of the century-plus-old hill railway.

“An inter-railway safety audit was conducted on the DHR by a team of senior officers from Eastern Railway. The audit aimed to assess safety standards and operational practices followed during the toy train rides,” said an official of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR).

The DHR, a world heritage site recognised by Unesco, is under the NFR railway zone. Its track stretches from New Jalpaiguri (NJP) to Darjeeling, covering around 80km.

The toy train, which departs from the NJP station, moves along the NH110 through a scenic landscape of mountains, forests and tea plantations.

Sources said the inspection commenced with a detailed visit to the Mahanadi railway station, followed by line inspection between Mahanadi and Kurseong, covering safety-critical infrastructure elements along the route.

“The team then reached the DHR headquarters in Kurseong, where they were briefed on key initiatives taken up for conservation of the heritage railway, along with the ongoing steps to enhance safety. The presentation highlighted the unique challenges of operating the railway while maintaining the highest standards of safety and heritage integrity,” said a DHR official.

Despite following safety protocols, the DHR authorities often face challenges in running the service, particularly during the monsoon months because of frequent landslides or cave-ins.

For tourists visiting Darjeeling, the DHR is a prominent attraction. Hundreds of tourists take rides on the toy train every day.

The DHR official said they had started internally inspecting the tracks. Vulnerable spots along the route are being monitored regularly to ensure passenger safety during the monsoon months.

DHR director Rishav Choudhary said the team from Eastern Railway made suggestions to further strengthen safety protocols and maintenance practices.

“We are committed to maintain the balance between heritage preservation and modern safety standards, and welcome inter-railway collaborations as a way to improve the service,” he said.