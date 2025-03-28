DYFI rally in Siliguri today for jobs

The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) — CPM’s youth wing — will organise a march to Uttarkanya, the state’s branch secretariat in southern Siliguri, on Friday.

“We will hold the protest march to Uttarkanya, along with similar marches to be held in all other districts across the state in protest of the state government’s corruption and over the unemployment issue,” Minakshi Mukherjee, the state secretary of the DYFI, told newspersons here on Wednesday.

She said the number of Bengal’s migrant workers was over 21 lakh, according to the information shared by the state labour minister in the Assembly, but according to data available with different central trade unions, around one crore people from Bengal serve as migrant workers in other states. “This is a clear indication of the state government’s failure to create jobs here,” she said.

The DYFI leader also slammed the Mamata Banerjee government on tea industry issues.

“Around 20 tea estates are either closed or on the verge of closure. Many male workers have left for other states in search of jobs. The state couldn’t fix the minimum wages of tea workers, but is ready to allocate tea garden land to corporate companies. We want to know if the decision was made with workers’ consent, ”she said.

The DYFI march will also raise issues related to education and health.