Durga Puja pandal power use soars 542% in 14 years, says state power department

The number of Durga Puja pandals that seek temporary power connection from the state electricity board has jumped 141% in 14 years, while the power consumption has grown by 542%, according to the state power department.

The figures do not include CESC areas that include Calcutta and parts of its adjoining districts.

State power minister Aroop Biswas held a meeting with officials of other utilities at Bidyut Bhavan on Wednesday and announced the figures.

In 2011, as many as 20,970 Puja pandals had applied to the state board for temporary connections during Durga Puja and their total load was 210MW. In 2024, the figure shot up to 50,550 connections seeking a load of 1,348MW.

According to projections made by the power department, the load is expected to rise this year compared to 2024.

Minister Aroop Biswas said on Wednesday that the state electricity board and the CESC were prepared to handle the power supply requirements and any emergency arising during the festive season.

“As many as 73,414 state electricity board personnel and 6,000 CESC officials will man control rooms 24x7 to handle any exigency,” Biswas said.

The rise in the number of connections, as well as the quantum of electricity used, indicates the surge in the number of Durga Puja pandals beyond Calcutta and their requirements.

Several Durga Puja committee members said the discount on power tariff by the state government to Puja organisers has encouraged greater power consumption in pandals.

According to norms, Durga Puja committees have to apply for any additional load they want for their pandal and pay the tariff for the extra load. This year, the government has announced a rebate of 80 per cent on the total power load of a pandal.

The minister said that apart from the control room, there will be 3,700 mobile vans that will rush to address any power-related problems that may arise during the Puja days.

The electricity board officials also announced a toll-free number to connect with the state electricity distribution company limited: 19121 and 8900793503/8900793504 to contact the control room at Bidyut Bhavan.

The CESC helpline numbers are 1912, along with 9831079666 9831083700 for

consumers.