Durga Puja carnival in Siliguri to be celebrated on October 4, declares Mayor Gautam Deb

Mayor Gautam Deb announced on Saturday that the Durga Puja carnival will be held in Siliguri with great exuberance on October 4 this year.

At the carnival, different Durga Puja clubs and committees take out a parade of floats exhibiting their respective idols and unique themes. The tableaus will include performances by artists, musicians and dancers.

“We will organise the carnival in association with the state information & cultural affairs department, Siliguri Metropolitan Police, and other concerned departments on October 4 this year. The event, which will showcase Durga Puja, a festival that has been recognised as an intangible cultural heritage by UNESCO, will be held along Hill Cart Road,” Deb said at a meeting with Durga Puja organisers and other concerned officials at the civic body on Saturday.

Deb added that 12 to 13 clubs, both old and new, and pujas committees headed by women, will participate in the festival. The main dais will be built at Airview More, a prominent crossing on Hill Cart Road. It is close to Lalmohan Moulik Ghat on the Mahananda river, where idols are usually immersed.

“The clubs will make their own arrangements to showcase their puja as well as the rich culture of Bengal. There will be awards for clubs that come up with the best performance and display during the event,” added Deb.

The mayor also mentioned that clubs have to bear additional expenses for the event. “We will try to provide some funds to them. The clubs have been asked to make necessary arrangements for their participation as less than a month is left for the event,” he said.