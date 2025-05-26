Durga and Taj Mahal at Dinhata entrance, humble initiative to uplift communal harmony and cultural pride

The north Bengal development department has constructed a grand welcome arch and a selfie point at Burir Pat, the entry point to Dinhata town, designed to symbolise communal harmony and cultural pride.

While the welcome gate is adorned with Hindu goddesses including Ma Durga, the selfie zone features a model of the Taj Mahal with the message “I love Dinhata”, aimed at creating a visual landmark and promoting local tourism.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This Toron Dwar (welcome gate) and the selfie zone have been developed at an estimated cost of ₹1 crore and both will be inaugurated on Tuesday evening with a special puja ceremony. Everyone is welcome to attend the event,” said Udayan Guha, the minister of north Bengal development department and the Trinamool MLA of Dinhata.

Located about 25km from the district headquarters, Dinhata is the second town in Cooch Behar district to get a welcome structure. A similar gate was built at the entrance to Cooch Behar town a few years ago.

A source in the north Bengal development department said the welcome arch at Burir Pat was adorned with images of various Hindu deities, including Durga, while the selfie point featured the Taj Mahal.

"The overall message is of communal harmony and cultural pride," he said.

“Cooch Behar district comprises five subdivisions, Cooch Behar Sadar, Dinhata, Mathabhanga, Mekhliganj and Tufanganj. Following Cooch Behar town, Dinhata is now the second town to be beautified in this manner,” the source added.

Guha said the new installations are expected to boost local tourism and serve as an added attraction for visitors, especially during festive occasions and public holidays.

“Dinhata’s Durga Puja celebrations draw large crowds every year from nearby areas. With the new gate and selfie point, we hope to provide tourists with added attractions when visit our town,” the MLA said.