Drugs worth Rs 3.3 crore seized, seven arrested from two locations in Malda

Our Correspondent Published 14.02.25, 11:06 AM
Representational image File image

Police in Malda seized narcotics worth 3.3 crore from two locations on Wednesday.

Seven persons, including a woman, were arrested in this connection.

A team from Kaliachak police station raided the house of one Abdul Karim in the Haruchak-Mozompur area and seized 2.915 kilos of brown sugar, a derivative of heroin, 5.946 kilos of sodium carbonate and a glass container with acetyl chloride. The cost of these items is estimated to be 3 crore.

Six persons were arrested during the raid, police sources said.

In the other incident, a team from Englishbazar police station and the state police special task force arrested one Babita Mandal of the JB Mallikapara-Jalulabadhal area of Kaliachak, recovering 310 grams of brown sugar from her possession. Its cost is around 30 lakh, sources said.

Babita revealed to the police that she got the brown sugar from a woman based in Jalalpur, also in Kaliachak, and was supposed to deliver it to a person at Champasari in Siliguri. She claimed she was only the courier.

