Drugs worth Rs 3.3 crore seized, seven arrested from two locations in Malda

Police in Malda seized narcotics worth ₹3.3 crore from two locations on Wednesday.

Seven persons, including a woman, were arrested in this connection.

A team from Kaliachak police station raided the house of one Abdul Karim in the Haruchak-Mozompur area and seized 2.915 kilos of brown sugar, a derivative of heroin, 5.946 kilos of sodium carbonate and a glass container with acetyl chloride. The cost of these items is estimated to be ₹3 crore.

Six persons were arrested during the raid, police sources said.

In the other incident, a team from Englishbazar police station and the state police special task force arrested one Babita Mandal of the JB Mallikapara-Jalulabadhal area of Kaliachak, recovering 310 grams of brown sugar from her possession. Its cost is around ₹30 lakh, sources said.

Babita revealed to the police that she got the brown sugar from a woman based in Jalalpur, also in Kaliachak, and was supposed to deliver it to a person at Champasari in Siliguri. She claimed she was only the courier.