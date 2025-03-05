Driver of Sutandra Chatterjee's car that had turned turtle held for rash driving

The driver of the car that had turned turtle, killing event manager Sutandra Chatterjee in West Burdwan’s Kanksa on February 24, was arrested on Tuesday and charged under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanghita, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Rajdeo Sharma has also been booked for reckless driving and endangering the safety of others.

Immediately after the incident, Sharma had claimed that a white Creta was chasing them and the occupants of the SUV were making filthy gestures and lewd comments at the 26-year-old from Chandernagore.

“However, during interrogation, he retracted his earlier version and claimed that Sutandra had instructed him to chase the Creta after the SUV had banged against their blue Tiago at Pursha in East Burdwan’s Galsi,” said a police source.

Three other occupants of Sutandra’s car have given similar statements to the police, a cop said.

Sharma was produced in a Durgapur court that remanded him in four days of police custody.

The police said they had arrested Sharma from his residence in Chandernagore based on the statements recorded by the three other occupants of Sutandra’s car before the magistrate.

“The incident was the fallout of a chase between two cars. Earlier, we arrested Bablu Yadav, who was at the wheels of the white SUV,” said Suman Jaiswal, assistant commissioner of police (Kanksa).

The chase between the two cars started from Pursha and ended 33km away when Sutandra’s car turned turtle killing her.

Asked if additional charges would be brought against Sharma for giving contradictory statements and misleading the police, Jaiswal said that might happen after further interrogation and investigation.