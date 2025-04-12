Dooars tea workers protest PF default under banner of Trinamool Cha Bagan Sramik Union

Hundreds of tea garden workers from across the Dooars congregated in front of the regional provident fund office in Jalpaiguri under the banner of the Trinamool Cha Bagan Sramik Union (TCBSU) on Friday to protest against the failure of a section of companies to deposit labourers’ provident fund (PF).

The protesters also alleged that the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), a central government entity, was not doing enough to ensure the PF deposits.

“Some tea planters are deducting the PF contribution from the workers’ wages, but are not depositing the amounts in the EPFO. This is unacceptable, and the PF authorities should take steps. That is why we demonstrated here today,” said state labour minister Moloy.

“Middlemen approach tea garden workers and assure them of PF disbursal against cash. If middlemen approach workers, they should immediately inform union leaders. We will take legal steps against such people,” he added.

Ritabrata Banerjee, the state president of the INTTUC, the trade union of the Trinamool Congress, said the party would continue to hold different programmes in the Dooars and the Terai over tea workers’ issues till next year’s Assembly elections.

“PF is a statutory benefit which the tea workers receive. Yet, they are unsure if their PF deposits are made by the companies. The PF authorities cannot evade their responsibilities,” he said.

“On our part, we will organise camps on every tea estate to find out the amount of PF dues,” added Banerjee, a Rajya Sabha member.

A delegation of TMC leaders went to the PF office at Dinbazar and submitted a memorandum to officials. “We have submitted the memorandum to the PF authorities and sought a response to our demands within 20 days,” said Sanjoy Kuzur, a TMC leader.

Wage meeting

A meeting of the minimum wage advisory committee of the tea industry will be held at the state guest house in Siliguri on Saturday.

Moloy Ghatak, the state labour minister, said the committee was formed to fix the minimum wage rate of tea workers serving in Bengal.

“So far, 20 meetings of the committee have been held, but no decision has been reached. We hope there will be some positive development tomorrow,” said Ghatak.

Representatives of tea planters and trade unions, and officials of the labour department will attend the meeting.