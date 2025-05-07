Discovering butterfly heaven in Dzongu, enthusiast records 420 species, a labour of love

Sonam Wangchuk Lepcha, a Sikkim butterfly enthusiast, has recorded the presence of 420 species of butterflies in Dzongu, an area in the northern part of the Himalayan state.

It is truly a labour of love.

Lepcha, who is also president of the Butterfly Society of Sikkim, said he collated so many species through an extensive survey across Dzongu for eight years from 2016 to 2024.

“The survey was conducted for years in Dzongu, an indigenous Lepcha land, which is a protected site in Sikkim. A total of 420 species of butterflies were recorded during the survey,” Lepcha told The Telegraph over the phone on Tuesday.

Based on his extensive fieldwork, the nature lover has documented his findings about butterflies of the state.

Titled “Diversity and Habitat Preferences of Butterflies in Dzongu,” the journal was co-authored by Manish Kumar Thapa.

On Monday, Pintso Namgyal Lepcha, the state minister for forest and environment, published the journal in Gangtok.

Around 24 villages, situated at an elevation between 800 metres and 2,800 metres and spread over an area of around 78 square kilometres, were part of Lepcha’s survey.

For the task, Lepcha had to hike through various stretches of the hills and cross hilly streams while keeping a close look at the species and maintaining a separate record of each species with necessary photographs.

Lepcha dedicated his achievement as his tribute to the golden jubilee year of Sikkim‘s statehood to be celebrated this year. In 1975, Sikkim, a state known for its idyllic landscapes of snow-capped mountain peaks and rich flora and fauna, merged with India.

“Altogether, around 700 species of butterflies are found across Sikkim. Significantly, we could find 420 species, around 61 per cent of the total species, only in Dzongu. Such presence of various butterflies hints at the rich biodiversity of the hilly region and the forests of Dzongu,” said Lepcha, who is also from the same region.

“Sikkim is gaining popularity among butterfly enthusiasts. Many of them from across the country and different parts of the world are visiting the state throughout the year. After this journal, we believe the footfall of such enthusiasts will increase,” Lepcha said.

Sikkim has been home to a rich variety of butterflies. The magnificent Blue Duke (Bassarona durga) is the state butterfly.