Alipurduar town to get first swimming pool, long-standing demand to be fulfilled

Alipurduar town will soon get its first swimming pool, fulfilling a long-standing demand of local residents who had to travel to the neighbouring Cooch Behar district to avail swimming facilities.

The ₹4 crore project will be implemented by the North Bengal Development Department (NBDD). Udayan Guha, NBDD minister, said that the tender process is nearing completion, and the work order will be issued immediately after. “The swimming pool will have modern amenities and serve as a key recreational and training facility in the district,” said Guha.

ADVERTISEMENT

An official of NBDD said the foundation stone for the modern facility is expected to be laid later this month.

The proposal gained momentum earlier this year when Alipurduar MLA Suman Kanjilal raised the matter in the Assembly. A source said that chief minister Mamata Banerjee took note of the demand.

“We are happy that the foundation stone will be laid this month. It is especially encouraging that a pool with modern amenities is coming up,” Kanjilal said.

A source confirmed that the swimming pool will be built in Ward 18 of Alipurduar town, on the premises of the historic McWilliam Institute. Established in 1919, the institute had leased its land for a cinema hall that is now abandoned.

For years, local residents of Alipurduar have demanded a local swimming facility, citing the need for access to structured swimming lessons and athletic training. Some parents travel 24km to Cooch Behar to enroll their children in swimming classes, a luxury many cannot afford due to time and financial constraints.

“Swimming plays a vital role in maintaining physical fitness, especially for sportspersons,” said Som Shankar Dutta, a former cricketer from the town. “This pool will benefit not just children but aspiring athletes from all backgrounds,” he said.

The facility will be managed by the district administration. Certified trainers will be appointed to provide swimming lessons to children and beginners, officials said.