Disciplinary committee of Trinamul Congress summons Bharatpur MLA, Humayun Kabir

The disciplinary committee of the Trinamul Congress has summoned the TMC’s Bharatpur MLA, Humayun Kabir, to depose before the panel on Tuesday as the party wasn’t satisfied with his reply to the showcase over his controversial remarks against the leader of the Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari.

Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, the state parliamentary affairs minister, told reporters in the Assembly on Monday that the disciplinary committee would seek clarification from Kabir.

Humayun took on the leader of the Opposition on March 12 after Adhikari had said he would throw out Muslim MLAs of the TMC when the BJP came to power in 2026.

Taking it as a serious affront to Muslims, Humayun dared Adhikari and made certain comments that did not go down well with the chief minister.

In reply to the showcause, Kabir sent a two-page reply on Saturday where he did not withdraw his comments against Adhikari and stood firm on his stance saying he did not make any comments against the party.

“We are not satisfied with Humayun’s reply to the show-cause notice,” Sobhandeb told reporters.

The minister said that Humayun had claimed in his reply that his comment was as a representative of the minority community.

“But he cannot forget that being a people’s representative, having taken oath under the Constitution, he cannot make comments based on his religious identity to criticise someone else’s condemnable remarks, which is equally unconstitutional,”Sobhandeb said.

“We are not here to speak as Hindus or Muslims,”he added.

TMC sources said the panel would take a call on Humayun’s comments on Tuesday.

The Bharatpur MLA has been summoned to the chamber of the parliamentary affairs minister in the Assembly on Tuesday to explain his statement to the media on the issue.

TMC sources said that Humayun could be given certain directives after he appeared before the committee as his comments did not send a positive message about the ruling party to a large section of the society.

Humayun, however, made it clear that he would not budge from his stance even before the disciplinary committee.