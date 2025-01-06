MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Dinhata police arrest two engineers of local civic body in connection with a scam

The scam came to light when some residents filed complaints with TMC-run civic body that an employee at municipality has taken money from them as fees for approval of their building plans

Our Correspondent Published 06.01.25, 06:25 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

Dinhata police in Cooch Behar arrested two engineers of the local civic body on Saturday in connection with a scam.

So far, three persons, all employees of the Dinhata municipality, have been arrested in this connection.

Police sources said that on Saturday afternoon, Arkaprabha Dasgupta, an engineer of the civic body, was nabbed by a police team. The police also called Hari Barman, a sub-assistant engineer of the municipality for questioning. Late on Saturday night, he was also arrested.

Before these two, municipality employee Uttam Chakraborty was arrested.

In Dinhata, the scam came to light when some residents filed complaints with the Trinamool-run civic body that Chakraborty, an employee at the municipality, has taken money from them as fees for approval of their building plans.

Chakraborty issued receipts to them, they claimed.

Civic chairman Gour Shankar Maheswari found Chakraborty had not deposited a penny at the municipality and had forged the chairman’s letterhead, stamp and seal to issue fake receipts.

The civic body filed a complaint with the police and on December 30, Chakraborty was arrested. Also, Maheswari resigned as chairman.

The police have come to know Chakraborty had engaged Dasgupta and Barman to forge documents, including building plans.

“We suspect big money is involved,” a police officer said.

Fraud Arrest Engineers Trinamul Congress (TMC) Dinhata
