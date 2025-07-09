Dilip Ghosh calls on state party chief Samik Bhattacharya, lays to rest exit rumour

Dilip Ghosh travelled a long way from the Jagannath temple in Digha, which he had visited on April 30 at the invitation of chief minister Mamata Banerjee, and walked past speculations to reach the BJP’s Salt Lake office for a meeting with new state party chief Samik Bhattacharya on Tuesday.

Ghosh, the former state BJP president, stepped into the Salt Lake office for the first time since his visit to Digha’s Jagannath temple and his cordial meeting with Mamata — an interaction that had caused a rift between two factions within the party.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ghosh had drifted so far from the BJP’s leadership circles that he was not even invited to the ceremony marking Bhattacharya’s ascension on July 3. This further intensified the speculation that the veteran BJP leader might join the Trinamool Congress during the July 21 Martyrs’ Day rally.

The buzz gained traction after Ghosh himself stated that the confusion over his political identity would be resolved on July 21.

Over the past three days, during media interactions, Ghosh kept the rumours alive with cryptic remarks and a refusal to deny questions about whether he would join Trinamool.

However, a 10-minute meeting with Bhattacharya appeared to re-establish Ghosh’s place in the BJP.

“Samik da is a senior leader, and I told him that we would enter Nabanna under his leadership. I believe Samik da will unite everyone under one umbrella, and together we will accomplish in 2026 what we couldn’t in 2021 (Assembly elections),” Ghosh told reporters after the meeting, appearing visibly satisfied.

A senior BJP leader remarked that Ghosh, once known for his sharp attacks on Trinamool, had grown noticeably calmer since his visit to the Jagannath temple and his meeting with Mamata.

“It was reassuring to see Dilip da finally speak in his signature style against Trinamool,” said the BJP source.

Supporters of Bhattacharya recalled how their leader had been sidelined during Ghosh’s tenure as the state BJP president. Despite being popular among the cadre for his energy, accessibility and cultural sensitivity, Bhattacharya was kept out of key decision-making bodies because of internal party politics.

“However, Samik da is someone who doesn’t hold grudges. He has said privately that his goal is to bring both the old guard and newcomers under one umbrella. His meeting with Dilip Ghosh is an example of that approach,” said another BJP leader.

On Tuesday, Bhattacharya urged BJP leaders to ensure that every worker — known in their local areas — was included in the fight against Trinamool.

‘Bhaipo Gang’

Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday released a set of photographs of 50 leaders allegedly associated with the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad, accusing them of unleashing a reign of terror across college campuses like Kasba gang rape prime accused Manojit Mishra.

He dubbed the group the “Bhaipo Gang” (nephew gang).

Trinamool spokesperson Arup Chakraborty strongly condemned the allegations and questioned whether a rape accused from Banaras Hindu University — who had appeared in photographs with senior BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi — would similarly be labelled part of “Modi’s gang”.