regular-article-logo Monday, 19 May 2025

Differently abled youth dies in fire at grocery shop in Jaigaon along Indo-Bhutan border

A source says the fire broke out around midnight and quickly spread to Gourav Chhetri's room, where he was sleeping

Anirban Choudhury Published 19.05.25, 10:11 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

Gourav Chhetri, 18, died after sustaining severe burn injuries in a fire that broke out at a grocery shop at Chhoto Mechia Busty in Jaigaon, along the Indo-Bhutan border in Alipurduar district, on Saturday night.

Gourav, who was differently abled, operated the grocery shop with his grandmother, Pabitra Chhetri. They lived in adjacent rooms attached to the shop.

A source said the fire broke out around midnight and quickly spread to Gourav’s room, where he was sleeping.

Gourav was unable to escape due to his physical condition. A fire engine soon arrived and managed to control the flames in about an hour. Gourav was rescued and rushed to Latabari health centre. He was later referred to the Alipurduar district hospital in critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday morning.

“I don’t know what exactly happened last night. Gourav slept in the same room every day while I stayed in another,” said his grandmother, struggling to hold back tears.

Fire officials suspect an electrical short circuit may have triggered the blaze.
Y. Raghuvamshi, SP, Alipurduar, said that an investigation is underway.

