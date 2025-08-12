Dentist, wife held in Jaigaon after 325 cough syrup bottles found in secret chamber

Police arrested a dentist and his wife at Jaigaon in Alipurduar on Sunday and seized an allegedly illegal consignment of cough syrup from them.

Sources said dentist Bidhan Biswas and his wife Mamata had been running a dental clinic adjacent to the bus stand in Jaigaon.

“The police had information that the couple were carrying out an illegal business of narcotics and other products at the clinic. They had conducted raids earlier but could not find anything,” said a source.

On Sunday evening, the police got information that cough syrups had been stored at the clinic.

A team from the Jaigaon police station conducted a raid and found a secret chamber in the toilet of the clinic. As they opened the chamber, the police found 325 bottles of

cough syrup.

The police interrogated Biswas, who failed to furnish any documents to validate the storage of the cough syrup bottles.

This made the police arrest him and his wife. The clinic has also been sealed.

Police officers said they needed to interrogate the duo to know the purpose of storing the cough syrup. “We suspect they were involved in smuggling of cough syrups, which have a huge demand in Bangladesh,” said an officer.

Representatives of the Indian Dental Association (IDA) denied information about

the arrests.

“We don’t know about such arrests. We will find out what has led to it and will also gather information on our own,” said Koushik Deb, president of the Alipurduar branch

of IDA.