Darjeeling toy train services to resume on Thursday

Following minor landslides on the route, mainly between Tinbatti and Tindharia stations, the services were suspended between New Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling, says official

PTI Published 17.09.25, 05:51 PM

Picture: Easemytrip

Services of the iconic Darjeeling toy train will resume on Thursday after remaining suspended for two days due to landslides caused by heavy rains, an official said.

Following minor landslides on the route, mainly between Tinbatti and Tindharia stations, the services were suspended between New Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling for two days as a precautionary measure, he said.

The services on the route will resume from Thursday, Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) Director Rishabh Chaudhary told PTI.

The DHR operates both the heritage steam locos, built between 1889 and 1927, and modern diesel engines to run the trains that are widely popular among tourists.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

