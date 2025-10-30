Saras Mela at Chowrasta leaves Darjeeling residents fuming over loss of peace

Chowrasta, the quiet square where Darjeeling likes to catch its breath, ran out of air on Wednesday.

"This place is choking. This is not a place for a mela," said Bharat Prakash Rai, general secretary of Federation of Societies for Environmental Protection (FOSEP), soon after the state government inaugurated a mela at the hill town's most famous promenade.

The Saras (Sale of Articles of Rural Artisans Society) Mela, organised by the state's panchayat and rural development department, kicked off in Darjeeling on Wednesday with the organisers cramming the open Chowrasta area with around 140-odd stalls.

"Elders come and relax at Chowrasta. Some take a walk in the evening. Early morning youngsters and elders alike jog around the place. This is the only place of serenity in Darjeeling, and we fail to understand why every other function has to be organised here," said Rai.

The Saras Mela will continue till November 16.

The fair was also held last year and was inaugurated by chief minister Mamata Banerjee. This year, she inaugurated it virtually from Calcutta.

The state government claimed success after last year's edition, adding that the mela recorded a sale of more than ₹7.5 crore. Artisans from across the state and beyond are allotted space to put up handicrafts and specialised items on sale.

The inauguration ceremony of the mela on Wednesday.

However, none in Darjeeling, including the stakeholders of the tourism sector, are happy with the choice of the venue.

"The mela was not necessary, and if it had to be held, it should have been held elsewhere on a proper field or ground," said Pradip Lama, secretary, Darjeeling Association of Travel Agents (DATA).

Tourism stakeholders said that even tourists were complaining about the administration's insensitivity.

"A group of tourism representatives from Nepal were in Darjeeling this Sunday. They were surprised with the way Chowrasta was being defiled. They just could not understand the logic behind setting up so many stalls," said Lama. The organisers had started building stalls before Sunday.

In the past, political parties had come up with promises to uphold Chowrasta's serenity.

"However, every function of chief minister Mamata Banerjee is held at Chowrasta despite the obvious inconvenience to common people," said a local. "I think the only way out is to file a public interest litigation (PIL) to save Chowrasta's serenity."

The recent move of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration and that of the Darjeeling municipality to clear Chowrasta of hawkers and vendors was welcomed by many in Darjeeling.