Darjeeling Himalayan Railway festive rides to debut on September 19

The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR), a Unesco world heritage treasure that winds through the slopes of the eastern Himalayas, is gearing up for an eventful festive and winter season with a line up of new rides.

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has announced the operation of four pairs of special steam and diesel rides, along with four special diesel joyrides, beginning September 19.

ADVERTISEMENT

The initiative has been designed to enhance the experience of travellers from across India and abroad who visit the hills during this peak season.

Rishav Choudhary, the director of the DHR, said every ride on the DHR was a journey through time, heritage and nature.

“With the festive season approaching, this year we want to give our passengers something truly memorable. The addition of these special services will showcase the beauty of the hills and deepen the charm of riding this world heritage railway,”

he said.

According to him, festive specials include a Darjeeling–Kurseong steam ride to run every Saturday from September 20 to November 1 and a return Kurseong–Darjeeling ride every Sunday from September 21 to November 2.

The train will depart Darjeeling at 9.10am and reach Kurseong at 1.20pm. The return service will leave Kurseong at noon and reach Darjeeling at 5.02pm.

The director described these rides as “an unhurried glide across mountain slopes where every bend brings into view the heritage of the railway and the soul of the hills”.

For those seeking shorter scenic escapes, the Kurseong–Mahanadi Sunset Special Steam Ride will operate every Saturday and the Sunrise Special every Sunday during the same period.

“The idea of a sunset or sunrise ride is to combine the glow of the Himalayan sky with the rhythm of our steam trains. It is an atmosphere of nostalgia, beauty and timelessness,” said Choudhary.

The sunset ride will depart Kurseong at 3.30 pm, reaching Mahanadi in an hour, before returning by 5.30 pm. The sunrise ride will leave Kurseong at 7.15 am and return by 9.30 am.

Sources said that adding a different flavour to the offerings, the ‘Tea and Timber Special Diesel Ride’ will run between Siliguri Junction and Rangtong every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from September 19 to November 2.

“The train will leave Siliguri at noon and return by 5.30pm. This ride takes travellers into the heart of the tea country. It blends heritage rail travel with the story of plantations and timber that shaped the region’s economy,” said a DHR official.

In addition, four daily diesel joyrides between Darjeeling and Ghoom will operate from September 20 until January 5 next year.

These include the Morning Diesel Joyride departing from Darjeeling at 7.15am and three others across the day. Each will run with three first-class coaches, said sources.

“Joyrides are our most loved service, especially for first-time visitors. They bring alive the thrill of mountain railways in a compact and beautiful form,” said the director.

The DHR, he said, also promotes special heritage-themed journeys such as The Himalayan Descent and ‘Journey into the Clouds’, where riders will pass the legendary Batasia Loop, tea gardens, pine ridges and monasteries along the route.

“We have already shared contact details, social media links and schedules through various media to facilitate bookings,” the official said.