MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 28 August 2025

Darjeeling hills get first engineering college, 78 years after Independence

Funded by NHPC’s ₹40cr CSR grant, DHITM will be run by Orissa Child Welfare Education Trust

Vivek Chhetri Published 28.08.25, 08:11 AM
Anit Thapa inaugurates the Darjeeling Hill Institute of Technology & Management in Takdah on Wednesday

Anit Thapa inaugurates the Darjeeling Hill Institute of Technology & Management in Takdah on Wednesday

The Darjeeling hills’ first engineering college was opened on Wednesday, 78 years after Independence, which academics said reflected the state of technical education in the region.

The Darjeeling Hill Institute of Technology & Management (DHITM), established by the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), was inaugurated at Takdah, about 30km from here. The college will be managed by the Bhubaneswar-based Orissa Child Welfare Education Trust.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cost of building the infrastructure of the university was borne by the NHPC, which had agreed to pump in 40 crore as part of its corporate social responsibility.

Darjeeling Hill Institute of Technology & Management

“This is a historic day for the people of the hills,” GTA chief executive Anit Thapa said while addressing the gathering following the inauguration of the college.

“This is the first public-private-partnership technical college in the state and I would like to thank the team of GTA officials who worked hard to get the project through,” said Thapa.

The institute, which is approved by the All India Council for Technical Education and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKUT), will offer undergraduate courses in civil, electrical and mechanical engineering, and computer science, apart from artificial intelligence and machine learning.

There will also be an undergraduate course for hotel management.

The maximum number of seats for computer science and hotel management will be 120, while for other courses, it will be 60.

“Thirty-one per cent of the seats will be reserved for the students of the GTA area,” said Thapa.

While the academic fee for a payment seat in an engineering course will be 65,000 for a semester, the same will range between 11,000 and 14,000 for a “reserved seat”.

However, the hostel fee of 37,500 per semester will remain the same for all students.

Many academics say the state of technical education in the Darjeeling and the Kalimpong hills is extremely poor. “The hills are famed for their boarding schools across the globe. Many of these schools were established in the later decades of 19th century, but the state of technical education is pathetic in the hills,” said an educationist.

The Darjeeling Hills University was established only in 2018. The hills still do not have medical, dental or law colleges.

Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Tariff last hope: Businesses seek divine help, call to speed up PM Modi's GST promise

With fresh purchase orders on hold from the US buyers and shipments on the slow lane, it is a critical situation for many casting units in the country, including Bengal’s Howrah
MK Stalin with Rahul Gandhi in Bihar on Wednesday.
Quote left Quote right

In Stalin’s party, there is hardly any leader who has not insulted Bihar and Sanatan Dharm

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT