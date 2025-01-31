Darjeeling Eco-tourism & Cultural Festival: Three days of culture and contests from February 7 to 9

Tourists to Sittong, a scenic area with homestay accommodations nestling in the Darjeeling hills, will have more reasons to rejoice in February.

The Sittong-III Homestay Owners’ Welfare Society, along with the tourism department of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration and the Association for Conservation & Tourism (ACT), will host the second edition of the Darjeeling Eco-tourism & Cultural Festival from February 7 to 9.

The 3-day fest, organisers said, would be held at the Ahal ground, a prominent location under the Sittong-III panchayat.

“The initiative to come up with homestays has empowered the local communities and given them a reason to stay in their ancestral villages and not seek opportunities elsewhere. This festival is a recognition of their efforts and the success of rural tourism," said Raj Basu, the convener of ACT that works for sustainable tourism practices.

The fest, he said, will showcase cultural, adventure, and nature-based activities.

"On the opening day, the fest will start with a reception featuring the Naumati Baja, a traditional all-women band from Nepal, followed by the inauguration of stalls and the festival. Guests will witness local cultural performances and unique events such as a tarul (yam) eating contest and an ethnic dress contest," he added.

In recent years, homestays have given people here a new avenue of earning, pointed P.B. Gurung, president of the welfare society.

On the second day, February 8, the festival will start with an early morning bird-watching session, followed by rock climbing, rappelling and an orchard tour, among others. Momo-making contests are open to both locals and tourists, Gurung said. The final day of the fest will have yoga and pranayama sessions, rural games and an orange-eating contest.