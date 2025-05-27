Dampers: Met forecast, John Barla’s defection cloud BJP plans ahead of Narendra Modi’s Alipurduar rally

The twin troubles of early southwest monsoon and former MP John Barla's defection to the TMC are major challenges for the Bengal BJP leadership working to ensure that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Alipurduar on Thursday is a success.

On Thursday, Modi is set to reach Bagdogra and fly to Sikkim to attend its statehood golden jubilee celebrations. Later that day, he is set to reach Alipurduar to lay the foundation stones of projects and address a public meeting.

"It has been 39 years since any Prime Minister has come to Alipurduar. In 1986, Rajiv Gandhi came here. We're eagerly waiting for Modi's visit and hoping rain doesn’t play spoilsport,” said resident Subrata Dey.

At the Parade Ground, preparations are on. The PMO and security teams have visited the site. “We will ensure an assembly of one lakh people,” said Manoj Tigga, the Alipurduar BJP MP.

The weather forecast isn't promising. An Indian Meteorological Department source said: "Conditions are favourable for further advancement of the monsoon into some more parts of the north Bay of Bengal, some parts of northeast and the sub-Himalayan Bengal and Sikkim during the next three days." Weathermen have forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall (70mm to 200mm) in North Dinajpur and Cooch Behar on May 29 and heavy rainfall (70mm to 100mm) in some places of Sikkim and sub-Himalayan Bengal.

Barla’s defection is no less a concern. The former MP, known for his clout among the tea population, joined the TMC recently. Barla had been denied a BJP ticket in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

“There are 65 tea estates in Alipurduar, and their support helped the BJP bag the sole MP seat and the five MLA seats here. With Barla no longer in the party, BJP leaders have to ensure the tea population turns up at the Prime Minister’s meeting,” said a political observer.

MP Tigga, however, sounded confident. “Thousands of tea workers and their families will attend the meeting,” he said.

Sources said that to ensure a sizeable crowd at the Parade Ground, the BJP planned to bring party supporters from the neighbouring Assam districts of Kokrajhar and Dhubri.

TMC leaders said that they would not ask anybody to stay away from Thursday’s event.

“Tea workers and their families themselves won’t go to the event as they know what chief minister Mamata Banerjee and the state government have done for them. The central government has not done anything, even after winning MP and MLA seats here,” said Nakul Sonar, who chairs the Trinamool Cha Bagan Workers’ Union.

Sikkim arrangements

Arrangements are on in Sikkim for the Prime Minister’s programme to be held at the Paljor Stadium in Gangtok on Thursday.R. Telang, the chief secretary of Sikkim, issued an advisory on Monday on Gangtok’s traffic curbs during Modi’s visit. Hotels have been advised to send tourists set for Siliguri or Nathu-la by 7am and entry of people at the Paljor Stadium will close at 9am, sources said.