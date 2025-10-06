Cyclonic circulation over Bihar, southwest monsoon behind downpour in north Bengal

A cyclonic circulation hovering over Bihar and its adjoining areas, coupled with the southwest monsoon, was identified as the primary cause behind the incessant rainfall that lashed large parts of north Bengal since Saturday, triggering landslides in the hills and leaving at least 23 persons dead.

Among the dead are several children.

According to officials from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the adverse weather conditions are expected to persist in Alipurduar district on Monday, with forecasts indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated parts.

The weather is likely to improve from Tuesday.

“A cyclonic circulation over Bihar and its adjacent areas, combined with high atmospheric moisture, caused the heavy downpour in the hills of North Bengal and parts of the plains. This led to widespread landslides and flooding,” said an IMD official.

The intense rainfall, further aggravated by concurrent heavy showers in Sikkim and Bhutan, has caused devastation in the Darjeeling and Kalimpong hills.

The downpour also significantly swelled rivers flowing into the plains, leading to flooding in several low-lying areas across north Bengal.

In the past 24 hours, that is, till 8.30am on Sunday, the Kurti tea estate in the Nagrakata block of Jalpaiguri recorded the highest rainfall at a staggering 370mm.

Other notable rainfall figures include Darjeeling (268mm), Cooch Behar (190mm), Jalpaiguri (172mm) and Siliguri (158mm).

In Sikkim, the heaviest rainfall was recorded in Namthang, which saw 155mm, followed by Mazitar (128mm), Soreng (118mm), and

Pakyong (117mm).

Drastic changes in weather led to snowfall in Nathu-la, a popular tourist spot in Sikkim, on Sunday. Ahead of winter, it was the first snowfall in Nathu-la this year.

The torrential rain comes at a time when hundreds of tourists arrived in the hills, raising serious concerns about safety and

travel disruptions.

Relief in sight

Weathermen hinted at relief in the coming days.

According to them, there will be a gradual decrease in the intensity and distribution of rainfall over the next 48 hours, offering hope to both residents and tourists.

“The weather is expected to start improving from Tuesday. Rainfall will reduce, and day temperatures will begin to rise across the region,” the Met official added.